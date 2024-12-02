Angels Outfielder Reverses Course, Won't Retire This Offseason After All
Kevin Pillar announced this summer that the 2024 season would be his last.
Five months after making his retirement statement, the Los Angeles Angels outfielder has changed course and intends to compete again in 2025.
"I've just had some time to reflect and I still enjoy doing it," Pillar said on Monday's episode of Hot Stove with Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian. "I'm pretty sure I still want to play, I'm still keeping myself in shape."
Pillar, now relocating to the Dallas area, plans to attend the Winter Meetings in hopes of finding a team to come out of retirement with. He entered free agency in October.
He found the joy in the game when he was designated for assignment by the league's worst team, the Chicago White Sox, and was picked up by his hometown Los Angeles Angels. Reflecting on that time, he admitted feeling uncertain about his future until the Angels picked him up, a move that shifted his outlook entirely.
"For the first time in probably ever, I was just playing for the love of the game, the joy of the game," he added. "I wasn't worried about tomorrow or the next day, my future and I found a lot of success in that. Even going up towards the end of the season, I really thought it was gonna be my last year, I thought I was gonna retire."
Pillar shared that he plans to take a more relaxed approach to the offseason in the coming months. He looks forward to spending time outdoors with his kids and his llamas while waiting to see if any teams express interest in his return.
"Obviously, in this game, it takes two to tango," Pillar said. "I could want to play until I'm blue in the face, but it's gonna take someone on the other side to want me to join their team. ... If someone calls, I'll be ready to play. If no one calls, it's probably meant to be the end."
Pillar batted .160 with a 0.0 WAR during his stint in Chicago before improving to .236 with a 0.3 WAR after joining Anaheim. His season ended early following thumb surgery.
Over his career, Pillar has compiled a .255 batting average with 1,044 hits, 114 home runs, 468 RBIs, 108 stolen bases, and a .700 OPS. Defensively, he’s credited with 53 runs saved and has accumulated a 16.5 WAR.
In July, he reached a significant milestone by surpassing 10 years of service time, securing a fully vested pension. He is a true journeyman and has spent time playing for the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, and Los Angeles Angels.