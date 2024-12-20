Angels’ Patrick Sandoval Signs $18 Million Deal With AL Contender
Former Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Boston Red Sox Friday.
Sandoval, 28, is recovering from Tommy John surgery but is expected to return by the second-half of the 2025 season. Had the Angels tendered his contract, the team likely would've paid much less for the left-hander.
The Angels non-tendered Sandoval in late November in a surprising move given the struggling rotation. It was initially expected that the lefty would use 2025 to rehab from Tommy John and return for the 2026 season, which may have factored into the Angels' decision to part ways with Sandoval.
Sandoval was poised to make approximately $6 million this year with Los Angeles. Had the Angels tendered Sandoval's contract, the team would've owed him a total of $11.8 million over the next two seasons. The organization likely didn't want to pay Sandoval for both years when he would spend all of 2025 rehabbing, or at least that may have been the thought process at the time.
Before Sandoval landed a strong deal with the Red Sox, it was reported that teams viewed the left-hander as an "intriguing cost-effective option as a middle of the rotation left-hander with a nasty changeup." Now, Sandoval takes his changeup to Boston.
Sandoval can fortify any rotation that is already relatively solid. In 2024, Sandoval posted a 5.08 ERA with 81 strikeouts, 35 walks, and eight home runs allowed in 79.2 innings. During his 16th start of the year in late June, Sandoval tore his ulnar collateral ligament.
There was the possibility that the Angels would negotiate a contract with Sandoval, but a reunion won't be happening. Sandoval spent six seasons with the Angels and will now take the mound for the Red Sox in 2025 and 2026.
The Red Sox most notably traded for ace Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White sox on the last day of the Winter Meetings. It's evident Boston is trying to reach contender status once again.
