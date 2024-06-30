Angels' Patrick Sandoval Uncertain About Pitching Next Season
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval underwent successful Tommy John surgery, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.
Blum posted on X (formerly Twitter) Friday afternoon. Sandoval opted for an internal brace and is expecting a 12 to 14-month recovery putting his chance of pitching next season in jeopardy.
Sandoval was pulled from his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers with what he thought was a minor injury. After imaging, he received multiple opinions on his injured elbow, but the news was still bad.
It was revealed on Monday that he has a torn ulnar collateral ligament and a “pretty high-grade” flexor tear. He said he’s going to have surgery “as soon as possible.".
“It sucks,” Sandoval said. “There’s no other way to put it. I love being out on the field. I love playing. It’s just unfortunate.”
The Angels now need to find another starting pitcher to replace Sandoval in the rotation. Manager Ron Washington said Reid Detmers and Chase Silseth had not yet shown enough at Triple-A for them to be considered ready to return to the majors.
“You never really anticipate that kind of injury, but you’re aware of how common it is in the game, especially at this high level with how hard guys throw,” Sandoval said.