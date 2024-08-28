Angels’ Perry Minasian Puts High Ceiling on Team’s Top Pitching Prospect
Thankfully, the Los Angeles Angels have a pitcher as the organization's top prospect. For a team with the second-worst earned-run average in the American League and a rough history of developing pitchers in recent years, it's a welcome change of pace.
Caden Dana is one of the top 100 prospects across baseball and has posted a 2.52 earned run average at Double-A, where he’s one of the youngest pitchers in the league.
At just 20 years old, Dana could be the next big thing for the Angels' starting rotation.
“Caden Dana, in our eyes, has got a chance to be really good,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “He’s done some great things at a young age, at a challenging level, and he’s gotten better as the year has gone on, which is a good sign. He’s thrown more innings than he ever has, and he’s getting better. That’s a real positive.”
The Angels have also taken their time with Dana, not rushing his promotion despite needing help with starting pitching.
“This kid is 20 years old in his first full season,” manager Ron Washington told Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group. “We want him to be successful. As far as him getting here, I’m not going to say he might not get here, but we’re not having a conversation about it.
"One thing we don’t want to do is destroy minds, and this game, at the major league level, can destroy minds. He’s on the radar, but I don’t know what’s going to happen because it’s beyond my decision-making.”
Dana leads the Southern League in innings and WHIP and also ranks second in ERA. He has durability and could force his way into the rotation. He also understands how to take care of himself before and after starts.
"I'm just trying not to be stupid," Dana said. "I'm a big gym rat, and I can easily get carried away in the weight room and do something stupid. So I try not to sometimes. The whole recovery process is about being smart, knowing how your body handles things and taking it day by day."
The Angels have a track record recently of calling up young prospects. Dana doesn't want to think about the possibility of being the next one.
“I kind of shy away from that thought,” he said. “It’s definitely crossed my mind here and there, but I definitely try to block it out. I like to keep things simple. I like to win where I’m at.”