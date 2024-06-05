Angels Pitcher Could Be One of the 'Most Sought-After' Starters at Trade Deadline: Report
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is still two months away, but that doesn't stop teams from having conversations throughout the calendar year. With the way this season has unfolded without a clear favorite, June trade talks shouldn't come as a surprise.
Only three teams are more than 10 games out of wild-card contention in either league, and should be looking to sell at the deadline. The Los Angeles Angels are one of those three.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, starting pitcher Tyler Anderson will reportedly be one the most sought-after players. Here's why:
"After a disastrous debut season with the Angels, Anderson sports a 2.47 ERA through 11 starts and is making $13 million this season and next, a bargain salary for such production."- via ESPN's Jeff Passan
Anderson has the fourth-slowest four-seam fastball in the league at 89.2 mph but has had quite the turnaround since signing a three-year, $39 million deal following his career year with the Dodgers in 2022. He posted a 5.43 ERA in 141 innings for the Angels last season.
Others could be dealt including Luis Rengifo, Jo Adell, and Taylor Ward, but general manager Perry Minasian is asking for giant returns. The Angels desperately need to rebuild what Passan calls "the worst-in-baseball farm system."
With Anderson under contractual control through next season, he could be a sought-after veteran pitcher during the stretch run for any team in contention.