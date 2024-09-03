Angels Pitcher Has Elbow Drained, Still Plans to Pitch in 2024
Carson Fulmer took the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 25 against the Toronto Blue Jays and began to feel some discomfort in his elbow around the fourth inning. He pitched through it without any issues.
But after throwing a bullpen session a few days later, Fulmer couldn't shake it and was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 30.
Fulmer underwent an MRI and told reporters on Sunday the images of his right elbow showed only inflammation. He said his elbow was drained and that he is planning to pitch again this season.
The former first-round pick has finally found a home with the Angels after struggling to find consistency on the mound Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations. He has set career highs in games played (32) and innings pitched (80.1) as a swingman this season.
Fulmer, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox, was much more than just a high draft pick — he was a college baseball icon. As Vanderbilt's ace, he pitched 127.2 innings with an impressive 1.83 ERA, leading his team to the 2015 College World Series championship game.
He seemed built for the big leagues, with a fierce intensity that promised to make him a standout. Fulmer was on the brink of national stardom, or as close as a college pitcher could get.
Fast forward eight years and he is grateful the Angels called in late May of 2023 to eat innings. He was brought back this season and has turned into a starter regaining the confidence he had before the White Sox destroyed it.
“I love him, man. He’s everything that’s been advertised,” said Angels pitching coach Barry Enright about Fulmer earlier this season. “The kid always wants the ball. His mentality is probably No. 1. I don’t think he takes anything for granted. And that’s his story. You draw from those failures that he’s gone through.”
Fulmer went from the verge of retiring to becoming a stable arm in an Angels rotation that has been injured often.
“I’ve been in the big leagues in the past. I’ve been in the big leagues with a bunch of different teams,” he said. “But I’ve never been able to stick for a long time. In order to do that, I have to take advantage of every opportunity that I’m going to have.
“I’m always going to be available. I can always find a way to be ready. Adrenaline is a special drug.”