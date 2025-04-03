Angels Pitcher Leaves Minor League Game With Concerning Injury
Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Hans Crouse left Triple-A Salt Lake's game on Thursday after four pitches with an apparent injury.
Crouse pointed to his elbow and was visibly upset before exiting the game. He slammed his glove into his leg in frustration as he walked off the field.
Here's a video of the play:
Crouse, 26, appeared in 25 games with the Angels last season out of relief, sporting a 2.84 ERA with 34 strikeouts. While he didn't break camp with the club, he would be among the top relief options to be called up when the team needed depth.
The hope for Crouse and the Angels will be that this injury wasn't as severe as it appeared based on Crouse's reaction.
Crouse is a former second-round pick by the Texas Rangers in 2017. The Dana Point, California native was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in July 2021, and elected free agency after the 2023 season.
He signed a minor league deal with the Halos last February, and became a key piece of the bullpen over the last few months.
