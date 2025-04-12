Angels Pitcher Linked to NL Contender in Potential Shocking Trade
The Los Angeles Angels have surprised the baseball world early this season their formidable pitching rotation, and that includes offseason acquisition Kyle Hendricks.
The Newport Beach native signed with the Angels this winter after spending his entire 11-year Major League career with the Chicago Cubs. While the Cubs have the lineup to make a deep postseason run, their rotation isn't quite up to par to start the year.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller suggests Hendricks could return to his former team by the deadline.
"That last solution on the list would be a fun reunion, with Hendricks out to a pretty impressive start to the Angels chapter of his career," Miller writes.
In two starts this season, Hendricks has a 1.64 ERA with eight strikeouts. He's allowed nine hits, two earned runs, and two walks across 11 innings pitched. After a subpar performance in 2024, the Cubs let Hendricks walk which led to the Angels inking a deal with the 35-year-old.
“Coming off last year, I was just looking for a good opportunity, and I was just so thankful for the opportunity the Angels provided me just coming out and showing interest in wanting me to be here,” Hendricks said to Cronkite News' Jayce Cicinelli. “I can’t thank them enough for pursuing me in that way and being in this clubhouse. There are a ton of great young players.”
While this trade idea may excite Chicago fans, it doesn't seem likely that the Angels would let go of one of their starters if the team continues to ride the wave of success. After nine consecutive losing seasons, the Angels' fate may finally be changing.
Giving up Hendricks would only hinder the Halos in their pursuit of the postseason. Moreover, if the right-hander's performances declines in the coming months, the Cubs wouldn't want to trade for him anyways.
The most likely scenario is Hendricks remains in Anaheim, and hopefully provides the rotation with another reliable starter throughout the 2025 season.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.