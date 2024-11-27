Angels Pitcher Makes Big Announcement on Future in Baseball
Former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenny Rosenberg announced on X that he signed with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization. Rosenberg signed with the Heroes on a one-year, $800,000 deal.
Rosenberg was released from the Angels in November following the conclusion of the 2024 MLB and minor league seasons.
Rosenberg sent a message to the Angels on X after his release: "Just want to take a moment to thank the Angels organization for giving me my first crack at the big leagues, and the Salt Lake Bees for being first class to me and my family for the past 3 years. So many incredible people that I’ve been lucky to cross paths with. Bye for now."
The 29-year-old heads to the KBO after three years in the Angels organization. Rosenberg's career originally began with the Tampa Bay Rays, who made him an eighth-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. Rosenberg spent five years in the Rays' minor league system before he was selected by the Angels with the No. 8 pick in the 2021 Rule 5 Draft.
Rosenberg began his career with the Angels in Triple-A Salt Lake. Over 13 games with the Bees in 2022, Rosenberg went 2-5 with a 3.16 ERA and 62 strikeouts. He was promoted to the major leagues for the first time, and appeared in three games, sporting a 4.22 ERA with eight strikeouts.
The Angels designated Rosenberg for assignment following the 2022 season, but he cleared waivers and was outrighted to Salt Lake. Rosenberg went 7-7 over 20 starts for the Bees in 2023, but his ERA regressed to 4.95. He did make seven major league appearances with three starts, going 2-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 29 strikeouts.
Rosenberg returned to the Bees to start the 2024 season, and went 9-7 with a 4.21 ERA and 105 strikeouts over 21 starts in Triple-A. He played in seven games with the Angels again, and went 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts.
Rosenberg will now head to South Korea to play in the KBO for the first time in his career as he joins the Heroes.