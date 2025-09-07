Angels Pitcher Makes History No Player Would Want
Los Angeles Angels right-hander Jose Urena made his debut with the team on Friday, throwing five shutout innings against the Athletics.
Urena made an unfortunate piece of history during his start, becoming one of only three players to play for five different MLB teams in a season.
He has appeared in 14 games for the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, and Angels this season.
At 34 years old, the veteran is looking for a consistent place to call home after bouncing around the league looking for a secure spot on a team.
“It’s been a lot,” Urena said, according to Mike Digiovanna of The Orange County Register. “Every time I fail, I try to get up and keep moving. I think that’s the main thing.
“You know how this business is, but I’m trying to keep my head clear, and any time I get the opportunity, I just have to go out there and do my part with the rest of the guys.”
Urena managed to impress during his outing, throwing 58 pitches, while getting six strikeouts, giving up no walks, and only letting through two hits.
He can provide value as both a reliever and a starter, giving the team some flexibility and additional options. His debut caught the eye of Angels manager Ray Montgomery.
“Yeah, it was kind of special in that he’s been in that DFA limbo a little bit,” Montgomery said.
“It’s been a while since he’s had the ball, and to give us five innings as quietly and efficiently as he did that, it was really nice to see, a big help.
“He’s super laid-back when you’re talking to him, but when he went up the steps and ran out there, he was a little bit different in a good way.
“He was really focused, almost angry, and I’m all in on that.”
On the season, he has pitched 41 innings and posted a serviceable 4.39 ERA. According to Baseball Reference, Urena has racked up 0.5 WAR.
This strong start should give him some time with the Halos, though he will need more performances like Friday to stay on the team for the long run. Los Angeles needs pitching depth, and the journeyman arm could provide just that.
