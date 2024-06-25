Angels Pitcher Remains in Organization at Triple-A Following DFA
The Angels announced Monday that southpaw relief pitcher José Suarez will remain with the organization in Triple-A after being designated for assignment last week.
The 26-year-old joined the Halos rotation midway through the 2021 season and was doing quite well for the Halos through 2022. However, the 2024 season has been a nightmare for Suarez. In 18 games, he's recorded an abysmal 8.15 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 1.87 WHIP, and 32 earned runs in 35.1 innings pitched.
Suarez's last straw came June 16, when he allowed five runs in a one-inning relief appearance against the San Francisco Giants. He was designated for assignment thereafter.
Suarez missed most of the 2023 season with a left shoulder injury and has gone 2-5 with an 8.22 ERA in 29 appearances over the past two seasons. The southpaw has been with the Halos organization his entire career, which will remain the case as he moves to Salt Lake.
The Venezuela native signed with the Angels as an international free agent in 2014. Suarez was promoted to the 40-man roster in 2018 and finally made his first major league appearance in 2021 against the Houston Astros.
The Halos hope that Suarez finds his groove in the minor leagues and eventually gets a call back to the majors to contribute to the squad.