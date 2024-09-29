Angels Pitcher Sees Rocky Season Finally Come to An End
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Red Detmers' season was almost perfectly summed up in his final start of the year.
While he threw 12 strikeouts, tied for his career high, he also threw gave up three home runs as the Angels lost to the Texas Rangers 5-2.
Overall, Detmers finished this season with a 4-9 win-loss record and a 6.70 ERA. He struck out 109 batters, walked 38, and allowed 18 home runs in 87.1 innings.
This wasn't quite what was expected of the veteran pitcher, and it seems that Detmers knew that as well.
“It’s a lot to sort out,” Detmers said, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “You have to take the positives and negatives. Obviously, it’s my last start of the year and I would’ve liked it to have gone better. Four runs in five innings is not ideal. There were a lot of positives but the negatives stand out more.”
Still, it seems he did enough to impress Angels manager Ron Washington.
“I thought he stood in there and battled,” manager Ron Washington said. “He just left three balls and that’s what they scored their runs on. But I liked the way he grinded and fought. I mean, in five innings he struck out 12. He should be proud but he just needs to find a way to stop giving up those home runs.”
“Obviously, this year has not been ideal,” Detmers reflected. “There's a lot of stuff that went on. But just clear the mind a little bit, get back home and reassess everything. Just kind of pick out the positives and the things I did really good. And then work on the negatives and use those as motivation. I think the main thing is just getting that fastball location this offseason.”
Extreme highs and lows seem to be the theme of Detmers' career. He was selected tenth overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. In 2022, Detmers became a standout starter with a 7-6 record, a 3.77 ERA, and 122 strikeouts across 129 innings.
That season, Detmers also pitched a no-hitter on May 10, 2022, against the Tampa Bay Rays, He also pitched an immaculate inning on July 31. He was the first rookie in MLB history to accomplish this feat and the third pitcher overall after Sandy Koufax and Mike Fiers.
However, his next season wasn't quite as impressive. Despite recording 168 strikeouts, Detmers had a 4-10 record with a 4.48 ERA, 19 home runs allowed, and 60 walks.
Hopefully, Detmers will be able to return to even out for the next season.
