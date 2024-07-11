Angels Pitcher Wasn't Surprised No Team Claimed Him After DFA
The last time Los Angeles Angeles reliever Jose Suarez appeared in a game, it was June 16 and he allowed five earned runs in one inning against the San Francisco Giants.
His earned run average skyrocketed to 8.15. He was designated for assignment the next day, went unclaimed, and reported to Triple-A Salt Lake where he is hoping to restart his career.
Suarez accepts full responsibility for his poor performances.
“It’s not a surprise for me, because I know I wasn’t pitching really good,” Suarez told The Athletic. “(When) they told me I have to go to Salt Lake, that’s fine because I have to figure it out. What I did wrong, what I did well.”
The struggles continued in his first appearance with the Bees. He allowed five earned runs in three innings.
“It’s hard for me this year because I’ve never been like that,” Suarez said. “Last year I got hurt, and this year is not good for me. I’m here right now, in Triple-A Salt Lake. And I’ll try to figure it out, and what I did wrong.”
Suarez has nobody else to blame. He wasn't surprised when he didn't get claimed. He flat-out wasn't pitching well enough. He is hoping to use his time in the minors as a way to better himself and get back to the big leagues.
“I have to work and figure it out," he said. "Figure out my stuff, my pitching. And when I pitch really good, I think I’m coming back. For me, it’s pretty good. My mind is pretty clear. I can focus on what I do.”
Suarez went 16-16 with a 3.86 ERA for the Angels from 2021-22, making 34 of his 45 appearances as a starter. Since then he's gone 2-5 with an 8.22 ERA in 29 games (eight starts).