Angels Place Mike Trout on IL With Serious Injury
The Los Angeles Angels placed Mike Trout on the injured list with a left knee contusion, the team announced Friday. The roster move is expected as it was reported after Thursday's 10-4 loss that Trout would be going on the IL.
In a corresponding move, the Angels recalled infielder Niko Kavadas from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Trout left Wednesday's game with knee soreness and was not in Thursday's lineup. Manager Ron Washington said the injury was "not significant" and removing Trout from the game was simply a precaution.
However, the injured left knee is the same one the three-time MVP had two surgeries on last year.
“When it happened, I knew it was like a weird feeling, but now after getting treatment and stuff, it actually feels a little better,” Trout told Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group. “Hopefully it just was little scar tissue breaking up, or just a little jammed.”
The latest update does not bode well for the Angels star, especially since he tore his left meniscus around the same time last year.
The 33-year-old has largely been absent from baseball for the past three seasons as he has dealt with a slew of injuries. This spring, the Angels moved Trout from center field to right field in an effort to preserve his legs.
The Angels lost their sixth straight game Thursday, and Trout's absence from the lineup is just another setback for the Halos.
