Angels Place Outfielder on IL, Option Key Pitcher Amid Massive Roster Shuffle
The Los Angeles Angels made a flurry of roster moves Friday, most notably placing outfielder Gustavo Campero on the 10-day injured list with left ankle inflammation. The Halos also optioned right-hander Ryan Johnson to High-A Tri City in a shocking move.
Johnson was one of the team's high-leverage relievers, so the demotion all the way to High-A comes as somewhat of a surprise. The 22-year-old rookie heads to the minors after logging a 7.36 ERA across 14 appearances.
Additionally, the Angels transferred star reliever Ben Joyce to the 60-day IL. The young Halo played catch earlier this week, but it appears Joyce's shoulder injury will keep him sidelined for an extended period of time.
Joyce will undergo additional testing on his shoulder in the coming days.
“Yeah, it’s concerning,” general manager Perry Minasian said last Friday of Joyce's injury. “We're gonna give him a little more time. He's gonna play catch again, and we'll see where it goes. It's concerning in the sense that he didn't feel great. If he could pitch tomorrow, that would have been awesome. But again, sometimes it takes longer for certain guys. We’ll just go day by day and see where we're at.”
The Angels also selected the contract of right-hander Shaun Anderson and recalled outfielder Matthew Lugo from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Anderson has a career 6.10 ERA with 117 strikeouts and 1.697 WHIP across 152 innings pitched.
Lugo is set to make his MLB debut whenever he gets into game action. He was acquired via trade last summer and was ranked as the Boston Red Sox's No.17 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline.
