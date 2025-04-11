Angels Place Top Reliever on Injured List in Shocking Move
The Los Angeles Angels have placed reliever Ben Joyce on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced Friday.
In a corresponding move, the Angels recalled right-hander Michael Darell-Hicks. There is currently no information on the severity of Joyce's injury.
The right-hander said he was fine after his velocity was down in an appearance Tuesday night, but it's evident that was not the case.
“It was fine,” he said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Just didn’t have my best stuff. Obviously, it sucks to give up runs like that, but the guys picked me up. Today’s a new day.”
In the Angels' 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, Joyce entered in the seventh inning with a 2-0 lead. The right-hander gave up hits to the first four batters he faced, including three extra-base hits.
The Angels are off to a hot start with an 8-4 record and are just half a game behind the division-leading Texas Rangers; however, the loss of Joyce is certainly a huge setback for a team that is hoping to be a contender in 2025.
Joyce had Tommy John surgery in college in 2020 and he also missed time during his rookie season with the Angels because of nerve irritation. It's unclear how Joyce's latest injury will pan out, but the hope is that he will be able to return from the 15-day injured list once he's eligible.
