Angels Place Top Starting Pitcher on Injured List
The Los Angeles Angels have placed right-handed pitcher José Soriano on the 15-day injured list with an abdomen infection, the team announced on Thursday. They've also outrighted infielder Cole Tucker to Triple-A Salt Lake after he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers.
Soriano, 25, was scratched from his last start due to an infection. The team was hopeful he'd be able to make his next turn in the rotation, but clearly, that's not the case. Soriano will now be out until July at the earliest.
Soriano has enjoyed an impressive season in his first year in Angels' rotation. After sporting a 3.64 ERA in 38 relief appearances last year, the Angels shifted Soriano to the rotation where he's had immediate success.
In 14 appearances, 12 of which have been starts, Soriano has thrown 72.1 innings and holds a 3.48 ERA. He's been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season in Anaheim.
Soriano will now miss a minimum of two weeks, which will hopefully be enough time for his infection to heal. In his absence, right-handed pitcher Zach Plesac will likely continue to get run as a starter.
Plesac was impressive in his first start for the Angels — especially considering he was named a starter right before first pitch — allowing three earned runs across six innings and earning the win against the Milwaukee Brewers.