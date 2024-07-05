Angels Place Top Trade Candidate on IL, Bring Up Power-Hitting Infielder
The Los Angeles Angels have officially placed utility man Luis Rengifo on the 10-day injured list due to right wrist inflammation, the team announced on Friday ahead of their early game against the Chicago Cubs. Replacing him on the active roster is infielder Keston Hiura, who is in the lineup at the designated hitter spot on Friday. To make room on the 40-man roster for Hiura, right-handed pitcher Andrew Wantz was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Rengifo left the Angels' game on Wednesday in the top of the ninth inning. He underwent an MRI on Friday and the team is officially calling it wrist right inflammation. There should be more updates on Rengifo soon, but as one of the team's top trade candidates at this year's deadline, they'll hope he's not out for a significant amount of time.
Rengifo is slashing .315/.358/.442 with six home runs, 25 RBIs, and an OPS of .800 this season.
Hiura, 27, is getting called up after mashing at Triple-A Salt Lake since signing with the Halos. In 19 games at Triple-A, Hiura was slashing .360/.429/.853 with 12 home runs, 21 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.282. He's more than earned himself a shot at the big league level, and the Angels are finally giving it to him.
Hiura is a former first-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017. He appeared in 284 games at the MLB level with the Brewers, slashing .238/.318/.453 with 50 home runs, 132 RBIs, and an OPS of .771.
He's played second base, first base, and left field in his MLB career.