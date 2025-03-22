Angels Players Will Be Fined $500 For Breaking Ron Washington's New Rule
The Los Angeles Angels have endured nine consecutive losing seasons, and are coming off a 2024 campaign that featured 99 losses.
General manager Perry Minasian urged fans not get off the bandwagon, saying change would be imminent next season.
“For our fans, the ones that have been following us over the last three years and have gone through what we've gone through the last three years, I wouldn't jump off the bandwagon now,” Minasian said. “This team is going to improve."
The offseason was evidence of the organization's attempt at fortifying the roster, and it appears manager Ron Washington is hoping the latest change he's made in the clubhouse will help the team bond.
This spring, Washington banned players from using their phones in the clubhouse. Those who fail to follow the rule will be fined $500.
“It’s not punishment,” Washington said. “It’s just trying to keep them focused.”
While the unique rule certainly turned heads upon its enforcement, shortstop Zach Neto revealed the rule (that will extend into the regular season) helped the team bond.
“Honestly, looking at it after about a month, I think for me personally and I know other guys have said it, it’s actually brought the team way closer," Neto said. "Everybody is talking to each other and having conversation. I think it’s pretty special.”
The Angels have not experienced a winning season in almost a decade, and team chemistry is almost always a contributing factor to success in Major League Baseball. Perhaps the rule, and the fine that comes along with it, will help the Halos turn a corner this season.
Angels on SI