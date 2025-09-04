Angels Predicted to Bring Back $10 Million All-Star in Free Agency
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed closing pitcher Kenley Jansen as the Los Angeles Angels' most important free agent after the 2025 season, and believes the All-Star will remain with the Halos heading into 2026.
Jansen joined the Angels on a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason after his contract with the Boston Red Sox expired, and he has been lights out all year.
He has a 2.89 ERA in 56 appearances with the Angels, and has struck out 50 batters in 53 innings. He has converted 25 of 26 save opportunities and won his first AL reliever of the month for July, when he didn't allow a run over 11 appearances.
"He's currently fourth in MLB history with 472 saves," Kelly wrote. "He could pass Hall of Famer Lee Smith (478) for third early next season, and he has a chance to join Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman as only closers with 500 career saves.
"If the Angels are willing to continue guaranteeing Jansen save opportunities, he'll be back for another year."
Jansen's 472 saves also lead active players in MLB. He has been vocal all season about wanting to win with the Angels and break their 10 season playoff drought, the longest in MLB.
"I mean, to me, I think it's for the whole team,” Jansen said. “I hope this is a good wake-up call for all of us that whatever we do, however we prepare and get ready to play a world champ like that and we swept them, that's the same mentality, the same energy, same motivation we’ve got to have the rest of the way. It’s great to sweep them, but I want to get to the postseason.”
The Angels' drought is all but confirmed to enter its 11th season, however if the Halos are able to keep the future Hall of Famer on their books for 2026, they could turn things around next season.
The Halos play the final game of a three-game set against the Royals on Thursday, and will look to close out a series sweep over the NL Central's runners-up. Kyle Hendricks will take the mound in the finale, which begins Thursday at 4:40 p.m. PT.
