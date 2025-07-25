Angels Predicted to Cut Ties With $5 Million Slugger at Trade Deadline
Los Angeles Angels insider Sam Blum believes the Halos will part ways with offseason acquisition Yoan Moncada before the trade deadline.
The Angels' season is still up in the air, as they are unsure whether to go all in for the postseason at the deadline or to sell their players to contenders.
Things are leaning towards selling at the deadline after a loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, however Blum believes they should get rid of Moncada no matter the case come July 31.
"The Angels could try to move Moncada regardless of whether they intend to compete," Blum writes. "With Christian Moore set to return at some point this season, the Angels won’t really have much use for either Moncada or Luis Rengifo in their starting infield, and Moncada is going to be the more desirable trade piece by opposing teams. The only issue is his health. He can barely stay on the field this season, so whatever value the Angels get back might be minimal."
Moncada has landed on the injured list twice this season, and has only played 40 games for the Halos. Health has been a recurring problem for him, as he only played 12 games last season, and 92 in 2023.
He has been great at the plate when healthy, posting a .795 OPS with eight homers this season so far. Third base is a much-needed position in the trade market as of now, with the Reds, Mariners, Cubs, Tigers, Brewers and Mets all in need at the hot corner after the Yankees patched their hole with Ryan McMahon.
The Halos are riding a four-game losing streak heading into their second of a four-game series against the Mariners, and desperately need to turn things around if they are going to remain in the race this season. The game starts at 6:38 p.m. PT.
