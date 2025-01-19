Angels Predicted to Finish Last in AL West Next Season By Former GM
There's only about a month left on the calendar before pitchers and catchers report to spring training and a former Major League Baseball general manager handed out grades for all 30 clubs.
Where did the Angels land on the scale?
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Angels have earned a C-plus which is middle of the pack in the American League West.
"The Angels have dropped $80 million in free agency. Kikuchi, the headline signing, should bring some stability to their rotation," Bowden wrote. "On the flip side, I didn’t like the signing of Hendricks, whose best days are behind him. I liked the d’Arnaud acquisition; he should help develop fellow catcher Logan O’Hoppe and also provide a clutch bat off the bench. Soler adds power to the middle of the lineup in the DH spot."
Bowden also predicts the Halos to finish last in the division which comes as a shock after the front office has worked diligently on improving the club to become a contender.
Owner Arte Moreno expressed his goal to make the team competitive again in 2025, a commitment reflected by general manager Perry Minasian’s offseason moves. These included acquiring slugger Jorge Soler and infielder Scott Kingery through trades, as well as signing free agents like lefty Yusei Kikuchi, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, right-hander Kyle Hendricks, and infielder Kevin Newman.
Manager Ron Washington wasn't ready to agree with Moreno during the Winter Meetings and wants to see what his newly shaped roster looks like during spring training.
“I think if you ask me that question when we're getting ready to break out of Spring Training, I'll be able to answer it a lot better,” Washington said. “But as far as being successful, I'm always ready to be successful, and the group I have is ready to be successful. We've just got to wait until we get everybody in camp and see what we have and then ask me that question.”
The biggest question Bowden has for the Angels: Will Mike Trout finally stay healthy and give the Angels a full season of production that helps him return to the top 10 of AL MVP voting?
It's hard to say without seeing him take the field but even then Washington would rather have Trout at 80 percent than not at all.
“Mike Trout still today -– this is a big statement I'm making – 80 percent of the players in the league, and you can go to both leagues, Mike Trout is still better than them,” Washington said. “We just have to watch his playing time, just try to make certain that we don't wear him out, try to convince him to take some days off.”
