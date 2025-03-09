Angels Predicted to Finish Last in AL West Yet Again in 2025 by Insider
From the blockbuster signing of left-hander Yusei Kikuchi to the surprise one year-deal with closer Kenley Jansen, the Los Angeles Angels added a number of players this offseason.
But after losing 99 games the season prior, the glaring question was would the (mostly) veteran additions be enough for the Angels to escape the cellar of the American League?
The Athletic's Jim Bowden doesn't think the Halos roster has enough talent to even push them out of fifth place, otherwise known as last, in the AL West for the 2025 season.
The Angels have endured almost a decade of losing seasons, but general manager Perry Minasian promised change would be coming this offseason.
“For our fans, the ones that have been following us over the last three years and have gone through what we've gone through the last three years, I wouldn't jump off the bandwagon now,” he said. “This team is going to improve. It's going to be an exciting team to watch going forward."
While Minasian tried to make good on that promise, Angels longtime owner Arte Moreno was not interested in splurging this winter.
“I was not interested in spending $200 million,” Moreno said earlier in spring training. “We needed too many things to spend $200 million.”
And so, the Angels acquired mutliple veterans that should provide depth, but are not exactly poised to change the franchise's fortunes. The most important factor for the Halos in 2025 is health.
For far too long, injuries have plagued some of the organization's biggest stars such as Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. While the former All-Star third baseman is already expected to miss the entire season, Trout has changed positions in an effort to stay on the field in 2025.
Minasian also gave an encouraging update on Trout's progress this spring.
“Mike is in the best shape I’ve seen him in the four years I’ve been here," Minasian said.
If players can remain healthy, then the Angels have a better chance of improving from their 63-99 record. However, injuries have already started this spring with utility man Luis Rengifo being scratched from the lineup twice in one week.
The Angels are not certain Rengifo will be ready for Opening Day.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.