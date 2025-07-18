Angels Predicted to Have Aggressive Trade Deadline by MLB Insider
The Los Angeles Angels are four games out of the American League Wild Card race, battling with the Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers for the final spot.
For many bubble teams, the trade deadline forces them to make a major decision: whether to buy or sell. If a team thinks they have a shot at the postseason, buying at the deadline could add a few extra players that will push the team to play in October. But if a team thinks the postseason is out of reach, selling could equip the team with players that will help them in the future.
Although the Angels have struggled to remain above a .500 winning percentage this season, a lot can change before October. And the Halos, who have not appeared in the postseason since 2014, are desperate to wipe away the longest current MLB postseason drought.
Therefore, Los Angeles is reportedly expected to be “aggressive buyers” at the trade deadline at the end of the month, per the Athletic’s Sam Blum.
While some MLB teams would opt to be sellers at the deadline if they were in the same position as the Angels in the Wild Card race, Los Angeles seems to be going all in on returning to the postseason.
The Angels have added some young players to the roster that have transformed the once bottom-of-the-barrel team into potential postseason contenders. And so, the Halos will want to carry this momentum through the trade deadline by acquiring more talent to fill some holes in their lineup.
Los Angeles would need to trade for another reliever to bolster the bullpen and an outfielder that could replace Mike Trout, who has been restricted to a designated hitter role since returning from a knee injury in May.
But if the Angels ultimately decide to sell at the deadline, veterans would be at the top of the list.
Starting pitchers Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks, infielder Luis Rengifo, closer Kenley Jansen and third baseman Yoán Moncada have expiring contracts and could be valuable additions to postseason contenders.
The Angels could play it safe and trade some of those veterans to strengthen their roster for next season. But it seems like Los Angeles has a now or never mindset and will gamble as buyers at the deadline.
