Angels Predicted to Have One All-Star in Way-Too-Early 2025 Predictions
It's been an exciting offseason for the Los Angeles Angels. There have been a number of free agent signings this winter, but perhaps the most exciting update is Mike Trout's position change.
Angels fans are desperate for a winning season in Anaheim, and that can't happen if Trout is once again sidelined for the majority of the season.
Though a position change for the face of the franchise had been discussed long before the 2025 season, it was only this spring when Trout accepted he could no longer be the Angels' primary center fielder.
Trout, 33, has played in just 266 of 648 games since 2021. Angels manager Ron Washington and general manager Perry Minasian had a meeting with the superstar early in camp to discuss where Trout would move to.
And so, Trout is set to be the right fielder for the Halos in 2025.
“Look at my last couple years,” Trout said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Trying to preserve my legs and go run some balls down in right. That’s what we came to and I’m with it.”
Beyond a position change, the Angels will also try to preserve Trout's health in running the base paths.
“Mike is not a spring chicken,” Washington said. “We’ll let Mike decide how he wants to run the bases. We certainly will tell him, please pick and choose. But I certainly don’t want Mike hitting the ground 60 times to get 50 stolen bases. If it works out that way, it works out that way, but I want him to pick and choose when he decides to be stealing bases.”
Though it's much too early to tell if the position change and additional adjustments will pay off, ESPN's David Schoenfield has Trout being named an All-Star in 2025.
"Now, for our last starting outfielder. For the most part, I've stayed away from injury-prone players and older players, let alone injury-prone older players," Schoenfield wrote. "However, Trout is entering his age-33 season and has averaged just 67 games the past four seasons. Last year was also the first time in his career he wasn't an All-Star. So, yes, maybe there's some wishful thinking here, but we need an Angels player anyway and Trout can still hit (he slugged .541 in his 29 games in 2024). So, if he's healthy, there's a good chance the fans will vote him in as a starter."
Trout wasn't an All-Star in 2024, which was the first time in his career he didn't earn the honor. Schoenfield expects a healthy Trout to get back there in 2025.
