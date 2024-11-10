Angels Predicted to Have Worst Record in AL West in 2025
While it was tough to see the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series, there was a bit of happiness for Shohei Ohtani who won his title in his first season away from the Los Angeles Angels.
Who is going to win next year?
It's far too early to make predictions about standings and playoff runs for the 2025 MLB season. With player options, major free agents, and potential blockbuster trades still in the mix, there's plenty of uncertainty ahead.
However, betting odds for the 2025 World Series were released before the 2024 World Series even started, signaling that the sport has already turned its focus to next year.
Where does that put the Angels?
According to Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller, Los Angeles will once again be out of the playoff picture. Miller predicts the Angels will finish in fifth place in the American League West.
Projected 2025 AL West Standings
1. Houston Astros (91-71)
2. Seattle Mariners (87-75; wild card)
3. Texas Rangers (85-77)
4. Oakland/Sacramento/Las Vegas Athletics (71-91)
5. Los Angeles Angels (64-98)
The biggest unknown for Miller when it comes to the AL West is Seattle.
"Can they find some actual solutions this offseason," Miller asked. "Anything on the level of Soto, Alonso or Bregman might be a pipe dream, but could they bring back Teoscar Hernández? Sign Gleyber Torres? Maybe trade for a Brent Rooker or a Luis Robert Jr.?"
"Seattle should've won the AL West this season, but it blew a 10-game lead in mid-June in a hurry. Maybe the M's will add enough offense to keep that from happening again."
Seattle’s starting rotation was exceptional this season. Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and the rest of the staff combined for 92 quality starts, a feat matched only by the 2022 Houston Astros over the past six years.
Even better, none of these pitchers will be leaving anytime soon. All six Mariners who recorded at least one quality start in 2024 are under team control through at least 2027.
However, that impressive rotation could use more support from the offense. With the Mariners ranking 21st in total runs scored, they fell short of a postseason berth.
To make a playoff run in 2025, the Mariners’ hitters just need to perform up to expectations.
Julio Rodríguez came alive late in the season, but his .660 OPS through the team’s first 133 games held him back. J.P. Crawford struggled with injuries and finished the season with an OPS nearly 200 points lower than in 2023. Additionally, offseason additions like Mitch Garver, Mitch Haniger, and Jorge Polanco didn’t contribute as hoped, leaving the offense with significant gaps.