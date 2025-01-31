Angels Predicted to Land $115 Million Pitcher in Blockbuster Signing
There is a feeling of frustration oozing from the Los Angeles Angels fanbase. After almost a decade of disappointment, fans are tired of enduring losing seasons.
More news: Angels Pitcher Makes Life-Changing Announcement on Social Media
But there's still time for the Angels to make a blockbuster move before spring training commences. ESPN's David Schoenfield predicts Flaherty to join the Halos this offseason on a five-year, $115 million deal.
"The Angels' payroll is about where it was last season but still well below the luxury tax threshold -- and they certainly could use another starting pitcher if they're serious about trying to contend in what could be a wide-open American League West," Schoenfield wrote.
The Angels have made several additions to the roster, but the team could use a big name free agent to make things interesting in the American League. Many of the Halos' additions provide depth more so than change the franchise's fortunes.
With Flaherty, the Angels could strengthen their rotation with a young, frontline starter.
The right-hander recently spoke about his slow free agency process.
“You go into the offseason with a hope of getting off the board quickly and whatnot,” Flaherty said on Foul Territory. “Now we’re sitting here on January 23, with no rumblings, nothing really going on, just waiting. All the other top guys are gone and waited for Sasaki.
“It’s not normal in that I don’t know where I’m going to go play or where I’m going to spring training. Everything else is (normal) but in terms of why, I wish I had a really good answer for you. I don’t know. I wish I had a better answer other than I don’t know what’s making this so difficult.”
Flaherty remains one of the top starting pitchers on the market with only a few weeks until spring training, but the lull in the market is reportedly due to the ongoing trade talks among teams. However, there is some speculation regarding Flaherty's health being a contributing factor to the right-hander not finding a team with just a few weeks until spring training.
In a conversation with Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain, ESPN insider Buster Olney questions whether Flaherty’s medical records have stalled his free agency process.
“We know the Yankees flunked him on a physical last year,” Olney said. “They’re not doing that on a whim. … It would be one of the questions I would ask. I wonder how many teams have looked at the medical records. It that a factor? … So I’d be curious to see what teams are seeing in Jack Flaherty’s physical.”
More news: Angels Named Favorite Landing Spot for Star Pitcher in Free Agency