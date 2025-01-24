Angels Predicted to Land 40-Homer Slugger in $100M Blockbuster Signing
The Los Angeles Angels have an opportunity to land one of baseball's brightest start. They just need to open the checkbooks.
Pete Alonso's free agency has lasted a little longer than anticipated.
When Alonso reportedly turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension from the New York Mets in 2023, he likely anticipated a major payday in free agency following the 2024 season.
So far, that big deal hasn't materialized.
Baseball insiders thought the New York Mets would bring Alonso back, but instead, they signed outfielder Jesse Winker and reliever A.J. Minter. Those agreements signaled the Mets were pivoting with their offseason plans.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels wasted no time making moves as the MLB offseason began.
Just hours after the World Series ended, the Angels acquired All-Star slugger Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves. Soon after, they struck another deal, this time with the Philadelphia Phillies, to bring in infielder Scott Kingery.
The Angels quickly turned their attention to free agency, signing several players, including right-handed pitcher Kyle Hendricks, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, infielder Kevin Newman, and their most significant addition so far, left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
Since signing Kikuchi, the Angels were relatively quiet before making the unusual move to sign former All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson Wednesday and veteran utility man J.D. Davis Friday.
The Angels clearly want to become a contender after losing a franchise-record 99 games in 2024 and one way to make sure that happens would be to sign Alonso. Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras thinks Alonso could join the Halos on a four-year, $100 million deal.
Alonso would protect Mike Trout in a lineup that has lacked run production and power with Anthony Rendon spending more time on the injured list than on the field since joining the Halos.
Injuries have also derailed the Angels previous few seasons. Aside from Rendon, Trout has also missed more games than he's played in.
Trout has appeared in just 111 games over the past two seasons, while Rendon has played in only 100.
In his six-year career, Alonso has hit 226 home runs and driven in 586 RBIs. He’s hit at least 34 home runs in every season, except for the shortened 2020 campaign, and reached 40 home runs in 2019, 2022, and 2023.
Alonso has also shown remarkable durability, playing a full 162-game season last year and never missing more than 10 games in a season.