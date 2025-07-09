Angels Predicted to Land $70 Million All-Star in Trade Deadline Blockbuster
With 22 days left until the July 31 trade deadline, it isn't crystal clear whether the Angels fall into the camp of buyers or sellers.
At 44-47 through Tuesday, and with a minus-60 run differential that ranks among the worst in the American League, it's clear the Angels need plenty of help if they intend to reach the postseason this year.
Third base has been a sore spot for the Angels for years; that's been no different in 2025, when the chronically injured Anthony Rendon was ruled out for the season before spring training began.
The Angels' internal replacements have either been inefficient or unproductive, combining for minus-0.5 WAR according to FanGraphs. Most of that falls on Luis Rengifo, who has slashed .231/.272/.313, and injuries to Yoan Moncada's thumb and knee that have limited him to 31 games.
Moncada went 0 for 4 Tuesday against the Rangers in his latest return from the injured list. For the season, he's produced a .228/.325/.485 slash line. That translates to an .810 OPS (122 OPS+) that counts as an excellent value for a player under contract for one year and $5 million.
Rengifo has also shown signs of a turnaround lately. In his previous 28 games heading into Wednesday's contest against the Rangers, Moncada is slashing .277/.330/.416.
Still, MLB Network's Greg Amsinger believes the Angels will use the trade deadline to upgrade their third base mix — specifically with Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon.
"The Angels are not going to sell," Amsinger said. "They could be three games under .500 at the deadline. They need to try to claw their way into the postseason."
Under contract for $12 million this season, and $16 million each of the next two years, McMahon is more expensive than any of the Angels' internal options.
The 30-year-old veteran is an Orange County native who made his first National League All-Star team last year. More noted for his glove than his bat, McMahon was leading third basemen in defensive WAR, assists, and runs saved at the time of his All-Star nod last summer. He finished the season with a .242/.325/.397 slash line in 153 games.
In 314 at-bats through Tuesday, McMahon has regressed, slashing .210/.310/.373 (84 OPS+) for the moribund Rockies.
Still, Amsinger believes McMahon would upgrade the Angels' third base picture.
"I think McMahon is the perfect bat for them right now," Amsinger said. "They need a left-handed bat because they're right-handed heavy when you think of Adell, O'Hoppe and Neto. He's perfect for the Angels."
