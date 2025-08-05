Angels Predicted to Land Cy Young Pitcher in Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
The Los Angeles Angels had a disappointing trade deadline after they chose not to sell any of their pending free agents. The Halos could lose four veterans in free agency but have been linked to the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner who is also set to hit the market.
More news: MLB Insider Believes Angels Would Have Sold at Trade Deadline if Not for Arte Moreno
The Toronto Blue Jays took on starting pitcher Shane Bieber’s expiring contract at the trade deadline when they acquired the right-hander in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians.
Bieber has not pitched all season as he recovers from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2024. He made his fifth rehab start on Sunday — his first since the trade deadline — where he struck out six batters in five innings and retired seven of the last eight batters he faced.
Bieber could make his 2025 debut sometime this month. If he performs well when he returns, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller predicts he will decline his $16 million player option to hunt for a more lucrative contract.
Miller added that the Halos will likely target the two-time AL All-Star in free agency and will offer a “slightly irresponsible amount of money” to Bieber.
More news: Angels GM Declines to Answer Whether He Believes Halos Will Make Playoffs
Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson is one of Los Angeles’ veterans who will become a free agent at the end of the season. Bieber would be a solid replacement for Anderson in the rotation.
Before sustaining the elbow injury that has sidelined him for over a year, Bieber performed well on the mound in his only two starts last season. He did not allow any runs and only walked one batter while striking out 20 hitters across 12 innings.
Bieber led the AL in wins (8) and strikeouts (122) in 2020 when he won the Cy Young Award and MLB Players Choice AL Outstanding Player Award. He earned his first All-MLB First-Team selection and Cleveland’s Man of the Year Award that season.
Bieber went on to earn his second All-Star selection in 2021 and then won the AL Gold Glove in 2022. The 2023 season was Bieber’s worst since his rookie year in 2018, as he posted a 3.80 ERA and career-low 107 strikeouts.
In 2024, Bieber sustained the elbow injury and is now hoping to bounce back to the pitcher he was a few seasons ago. If he can find his groove again, the Angels could chase after the Orange County native in a few months to headline their rotation.
More news: Angels Slammed by Former GM for Trade Deadline Decision
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.