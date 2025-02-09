Angels Predicted to Lose Out on $60 Million Free Agent Target to AL West Rival
The Los Angeles Angels have had an abysmal offseason that started out with so much promise.
From making their first deal mere hours after the 2024 World Series, to signing tons of veteran talent, to then near-radio silence since Thanksgiving, the Halos seem to be a few more pieces away from being legitimate contenders.
The player brought in the morning after the final pitch was thrown in the World Series was none other than veteran outfielder Jorge Soler. As October turned to November, L.A. brought along other veterans like right-hander Kyle Hendricks, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, infielders Scott Kingery and Kevin Newman, and the crown jewel of the offseason in southpaw Yusei Kikuchi.
The Angels also have existing talent that had a bad case of the injury bug in 2024, including superstar Mike Trout. However, he is projected to put up MVP numbers in 2025, pending a healthy season of course.
It hasn't been a terrible offseason by any means, but to improve upon a 63-win campaign will take everything. The pitching rotation looks good enough, but the Halos are still hoping to add one last piece that will put them over the top.
Unfortunately, a name that has been linked to Los Angeles seemingly all offseason is predicted to go to a divisional rival in the American League in right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta.
The Athletic's Chad Jennings made his MLB free agency predictions before Spring Training is underway and his report sees Pivetta land with the team formerly known as the Oakland Athletics.
The Athletics will play in Sacramento until their new stadium is built in Las Vegas, but in the meantime, Pivetta would be a great addition to a rotation already containing Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs. They also are a relatively young team, especially on their pitching roster, and the 31-year-old Pivetta can flex his veteran leadership.
The Angels have missed out on Roki Sasaki, Anthony Santander, Pete Alonso, Jack Flaherty, and other big names that have gone through the rumor mill and had been linked to the Halos. But the Angels signing Pivetta would signal that L.A. is no longer playing around.
With the imminent return of Trout, the rest of the offseason should be centered around aggressively building the team around the franchise player and focusing on getting as many wins as possible in 2025.
