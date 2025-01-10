Angels Predicted to Lose Sweepstakes for $174M All-Star Free Agent
There is no way the Los Angeles Angels will spend big money on a 30-year-old slugger after so many traumatizing experiences. There was Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton, and Anthony Rendon who all proved to be a bust.
Why should Pete Alonso be any different?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic certainly doesn't think the Polar Bear will be wearing anything but a New York Mets uniform next season.
"However, at the end of the day, I just can’t see the Polar Bear in another uniform — at least not this year," Bowden wrote.
The Alonso sweepstakes has even caused Mets legend David Wright to step in and offer some advice of his own.
“I know it’s a different feeling when you’re drafted, developed and playing for the team that gave you your first opportunity,’’ Wright said during a Zoom call Wednesday. “There’s a little — maybe a lot — more pride when you put that jersey on. I hope he remembers that and doesn’t lose sight of that. With that being said, I’ve never, ever faulted a player for maximizing his earning potential and going to try to make a great living for him and his family. I can’t fault him for that.”
Wright spent his entire professional career with the Mets and hopes Alonso does the same thing. In fact, he wishes a lot more players would do that.
“I wish there was more loyalty,’’ Wright said of the state of the game. “And when I say loyalty, it goes both ways. Some of the best times in regular season games that I loved were against Philadelphia and it was because of the proximity of the cities and fan base, but it was also because you had Jose [Reyes] and me for years battling Chase [Utley] and Ryan [Howard] and Shane [Victorino] and Jimmy [Rollins] and Cole [Hamels]. I think the game could use more of that. With that being said, it’s not just on the players to be loyal. It’s on the teams to be loyal.”
If Alonso stays in Queens, there is a chance that he will go down in franchise history as one of the best to ever wear a Mets uniform. Wright hopes the first baseman doesn't lose sight of the pride he should have when he wears his New York uniform every night.
