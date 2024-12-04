Angels Predicted to Sign $24 Million All-Star Reliever From AL West Rival
The Los Angeles Angels won't be signing reliever Aroldis Chapman after he reportedly agreed to terms with the Boston Red Sox, forcing the Halos to change course and set their sights on a different reliever.
It could be Texas Rangers closer Kirby Yates.
In an exercise completed by ESPN reporter David Schoenfield, the move for Yates would be for somewhere around two years and $24 million.
"The Angels have been the most active team this offseason, trading for DH Jorge Soler, signing starters Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks, and catcher Travis d'Arnaud. The average age for that group in 2025 will be 34.5, so ... good luck with that," Schoenfield writes. They also signed infielder Kevin Newman.
"If the Angels are going to roll with Mike Trout in center field and give Anthony Rendon yet another shot at staying healthy at third base, the bullpen is probably the next area to address, and that's where Yates comes in. After sitting out most of three seasons after Tommy John surgery, he had an excellent year with the Braves in 2023 and then a superior season as the Rangers' closer in 2024, posting a 1.17 ERA with 33 saves and a .113 average allowed (the lowest ever for a minimum of 50 innings pitched). He would also serve as a valuable trade candidate in 2025 if he's pitching well and the Angels are out of the playoff picture."
Yates, who will be entering his age-38 season in 2025, is coming off of the best year of his 10-year career.
Yates signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Rangers last offseason, aiming to build on his 2023 performance — and he exceeded expectations. In 2024, he converted 33 of 34 save opportunities and earned his second career All-Star selection. Additionally, he was named to the All-MLB Second Team.
Yates struggled with injuries for much of 2020-22, but bounced back in 2023 with the Braves. That season, he recorded a 3.28 ERA and struck out 80 batters over 60.1 innings.
Yates' 2024 season matched his standout 2019 campaign with the Padres, which was the only other year he earned an All-Star selection. In 2019, he posted a 1.19 ERA over 60.2 innings and recorded 41 saves in 44 opportunities.
The Angels need bullpen reinforcements. While Ben Joyce is expected to be their closer in 2025, his struggles with staying healthy over a full season make it essential for the Angels to add at least one more reliable back-end arm as a precaution.
Perhaps, Yates could be the answer they are searching for.