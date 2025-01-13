Angels Predicted to Sign $30 Million All-Star in Shocking Reunion
A reunion of sorts could be in store for the Los Angeles Angels and their former closer.
Carlos Estevez was dealt from the Angels to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline last year, but one baseball insider is predicting a return to Los Angels on a three-year, $30 million deal.
"The Angels had Estevez for the last two seasons, and gave him the keys to their closer role, until dealing him for prospects at the deadline, Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball wrote. "They could now circle back and sign Estevez to a multi-year deal to either be their closer again, or set up for young flamethrower Ben Joyce."
Estevez remains one of the top relief pitchers available, coming off a stellar season where he posted a career-best 2.45 ERA over 55 innings.
Over the past two seasons, Estevez has converted 57 saves in 66 opportunities, solidifying his place as one of baseball's most reliable closers. The big question now is whether a team will commit to giving him a multi-year deal at top closer money or if he'll need to settle for a high-value one-year contract.
The Phillies were searching to upgrade their bullpen when they traded for Estevez in 2024, but this winter has proven to be tough for free-agent relievers.
Another former Phillies reliever, Jeff Hoffman, just inked a three-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and Tanner Scott is still available. Estevez is widely considered the third-best reliever available, while veterans like Kirby Yates and David Robertson are expected to command high salaries on short-term deals.
Over the past two seasons, the 32-year-old Estevez has been a dependable late-inning arm for the Angels and Phillies. In 2023, he posted a 3.90 ERA with 31 saves and an impressive 27.8 percent strikeout rate for the Angels. He started the following season even stronger, recording a 2.38 ERA and striking out 25.8 percent of hitters through the trade deadline.
The Angels traded him to the Phillies midseason in exchange for two highly regarded pitching prospects. While his time in Philadelphia was steady, it wasn’t as dominant. He logged a 2.57 ERA over 21 innings, but his strikeout rate dipped to 20.5 percent. Despite a less impressive finish, Estevez remains a strong candidate for a decent contract.