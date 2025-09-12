Angels Predicted to Sign $5.3 Million Gold Glove Winner in Free Agency
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted what the Los Angeles Angels lineup would look come Opening Day of the 2026 season, and included Isiah Kiner-Falefa as the Halos' starting third baseman.
Kiner-Falefa is currently with the Toronto Blue Jays after having been released by the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this season, though has lost a step or two since his Gold Glove days with the Texas Rangers.
The Angels, however, will be in need of a third baseman come next season with the departures of the oft-injured Yoan Moncada and offensively inept Luis Rengifo, so he will fit like a glove.
The Angels' only options at third base after the departures of Moncada and Rengifo are Anthony Rendon, who has missed a majority of the games since his arrival in 2020 and all of the games in 2025, and Oswald Peraza, who is batting below .200 since his arrival at the trade deadline.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Breaks Silence on Worst Home Run Drought of Career
Spotrac values Kiner-Falefa at a one-year, $5.3 million contract heading into free agency.
"At this point, we're just going to assume Anthony Rendon will be unavailable and be pleasantly surprised if he is able to take the field," wrote Reuter. "The Angels could make a modest investment in IKF, and he would give them a potential starting option at third base and insurance at second base as Christian Moore continues to develop, essentially filling the role Luis Rengifo has had the past few years."
Kiner-Falefa went from the Blue Jays to the Pirates in 2024 in a deadline deal, and didn't quite perform how he would've liked with Pittsburgh. He had a .587 OPS in his first season there, playing 50 games in the back half of the season and hitting just one home run after a solid first half of the season with the Jays.
More news: Angels Free Agent Predicted to Sign With AL West Rival Athletics
He performed slightly better in 2025, but the Pirates dropped him onto waivers with a .632 OPS at the end of August. The Blue Jays pounced and brought Kiner-Falefa back up north, where he has played just five games.
Through those five games, he is 4-for-14 with four RBIs and a .690 OPS.
If the Angels do land Kiner-Falefa, it will be a wise financial decision which could help them move in the right direction as far as rebuilding the franchise goes.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.