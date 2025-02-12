Angels Predicted to Sign $60M Starting Pitcher in Blockbuster Move Before Opening Day
The Los Angeles Angels have had a slow offseason since Thanksgiving, but have recently been making deals to beef up their roster and get closer to the contender conversation in 2025.
With veteran pitching moves, signing experienced bats, core players eyeing a significant return in the new year, and most recently making the blockbuster move to bring All-Star closer Kenley Jansen to the bullpen, the Halos are in a great position to improve upon last year's abysmal 63-win season.
Despite the influx of moves, the Angels still seem to be a little ways away from contending.
As the roster stands, they look to almost definitely improve upon last year's win total. However, the Angels don't want to just narrowly improve, but instead get back into the contending conversation.
There are a lot of talented free agents still on the board for hopeful MLB teams, but the Halos have cash to spend and are predicted by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter to make a move to solidify their rotation.
Nick Pivetta, the Canadian who will be 32 on Friday, is coming off a slightly down year, but looks to be extremely productive in 2025.
As a member of the Boston Red Sox since they acquired the right-hander in 2020, Pivetta threw 172 strikeouts to only 36 walks last season over 145.2 innings pitched in 2024. His 4.78 strikeout to walk ratio was the best of his career last season.
With an ERA of 4.14 and a 6-12 record, Pivetta won't be taking the ace role from southpaw Yusei Kikuchi if he makes his way to Anaheim, but Reuter predicts him to be the fourth starter for the Angels.
After missing out on big names this free agency like Jack Flaherty, Anthony Santander, and even Pete Alonso, Pivetta is someone that can bring another boost to the pitching staff and get the Halos over the hump in 2025.
