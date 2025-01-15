Angels Predicted to Sign All-Star, World Series Winning Pitcher in Surprise Move
Starting pitching has been at the forefront of the Los Angeles Angels' rebuild this offseason, but there is one more spot they are looking to fill.
There have been reports that Jack Flaherty of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers would be a good fit but Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report mentioned another champion instead.
Reuter predicted the starting rotation for the Angels in a recent column featuring longtime St. Louis Cardinals starter Lance Lynn as the No. 4.
Projected Starting Rotation
1. LHP Yusei Kikuchi
2. LHP Tyler Anderson
3. RHP José Soriano
4. RHP Lance Lynn
5. RHP Kyle Hendricks
Lynn, 37, returned to St. Louis for a second stint after developing through the Cardinals' farm system and pitching for the team from 2011 to 2017. In 2024, he hit major career milestones, surpassing 2,000 innings pitched (2,006.1) and 2,000 strikeouts (2,015).
In just more than 117 innings, he posted a 7-4 record with a 3.84 ERA. Despite dealing with two extended stints on the injured list due to a lingering right knee issue, Lynn was dominant at Busch Stadium, going 6-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 13 starts.
In an offseason interview with The Athletic, Lynn stated that he wanted to continue playing and has revamped his offseason training to lose weight and be in better shape for spring training.
“I kind of came to the conclusion that I wasn’t done,” Lynn said. “And if I’m not done, I’ve got to change some stuff up, just to make sure I can do the things I need to do and give myself the best chance to stay healthy for as long as I want to do it.
“I think I’ve revamped every five or six years. Here’s another revamp to maybe get ready for my last act here going into my late 30s.”
The time will come for Lynn to hang up his cleats and spend time with his family, but he wants to keep pitching as long as he can.
“I really enjoy competing, as people can see when I pitch. I like getting after it, and I feel like I still can,” Lynn said. “For me, that’s the No. 1 thing. If I still enjoy competing and still know I can get outs, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.
“Your goal is always to play for as long as you can. You always put a number on it: ‘Man, it would be great to play until I’m 40.’ If I use that number, I’ve got three more years. But I don’t want to put a number on it. I’m going to go out when I’m ready to go out. Right now, I’m not ready to go out.”
Lynn would be the Angels' third addition to the starting rotation this offseason, joining Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks.