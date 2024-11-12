Angels Predicted to Sign Cy Young Pitcher in Blockbuster Free Agent Move
Could the Los Angeles Angels go after a free agent ace who happens to be from Southern California?
Jesse Yomtov of USA Today Sports seems to think so.
Of the five baseball insiders asked about Blake Snell's potential landing spot, Yomtov was the only one to choose the Angels.
"In the mix for the two-time Cy Young winner's services last winter (and spring), maybe the Angels will pull the trigger this time, committing multiple years to Snell for their upcoming battle with the Athletics for fifth place in the AL West," Yomtov wrote.
Based on rumors about payroll constraints and comments from agent Scott Boras, it looks increasingly likely that Snell will be leaving the San Francisco Giants.
Snell inked a two-year, $62 million deal with the Giants before the 2024 season, which included an opt-out after the first year. From the moment the contract was signed, it was widely expected that Snell would exercise that option and explore free agency once again.
However, there is a chance that the Giants persuade him to stay.
“Blake’s one of the premier starting pitchers in the big leagues, and has been for a while,” Giants' new president of baseball operation Buster Posey said during his introductory press conference on Oct. 1. “He’s obviously somebody who’s going to be a priority for us to take a hard look at and make a decision as a group.”
The 31-year-old ace finished the season with a 5-3 record and a 3.12 ERA in 20 starts. One of his standout performances came on August 2 when he threw a no-hitter against Cincinnati, marking one of just 16 individual shutouts in the majors this year. Over 104 innings, Snell recorded 145 strikeouts and 44 walks.
He did miss some time during the season, dealing with a left adductor strain from April 19 to May 22 and a left groin strain from June 2 to July 9.
Snell earned Cy Young awards in 2018 with Tampa Bay and 2023 with San Diego. Over his nine seasons with the Rays (2016-20), Padres (2021-23), and Giants, he has a career record of 76-58 with a 3.19 ERA.
Since Snell rejected a qualifying offer from San Diego last November, San Francisco is not eligible to offer him a qualifying deal this offseason. As a result, the Giants won't receive draft-pick compensation if Snell signs with another team.