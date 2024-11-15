Angels Predicted to Sign Top Free Agent Pitcher to $51 Million Deal
The two teams in the Los Angeles area couldn't be further apart from where they stand in regards to playoff contention, but that isn't stopping them from chasing the same free agent.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Yusei Kikuchi has gained plenty of attention after excelling with Houston, following a heavily criticized trade from Toronto.
The 33-year-old Kikuchi started the 2024 season with the Blue Jays, posting a 4-9 record and a 4.75 ERA over 19 starts. Toronto had originally signed him to a three-year, $36 million deal ahead of the 2022 season. When Houston acquired Kikuchi on deadline day, they faced backlash for parting with three young talents — Will Wagner, Jake Bloss, and Joey Loperfido — to make the trade happen.
In his 10 starts following the trade, Kikuchi delivered an impressive 5-1 record with a 2.70 ERA, playing a key role in helping the Astros pull ahead in a close race with the Seattle Mariners to comfortably secure the American League West title.
"The Astros want him back," Passan reported, "and other teams expected to operate in the mid-tier pitching market — the Cubs, Dodgers, Angels and, if they whiff on the bigger names, Blue Jays and Orioles — could compete for the 33-year-old's services."
Kikuchi’s impressive close to the 2024 season has positioned him as a sought-after left-handed starter among a group that features Sean Manaea and Max Fried. Passan also mentioned the Dodgers as a potential landing spot for Fried, who hails from Southern California.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly also suggests Kikuchi signs with the Angels for three years, $51 million.
Kikuchi is a pitcher who will divide opinions among teams this offseason. Some clubs might rank him within their top 10 targets, while others may not even place him in the top 20. This mixed ranking —somewhere in the middle — likely won’t satisfy everyone.
While his career ERA of 4.57 and his age might make some teams hesitate, Kikuchi’s strong finish in 2024 makes him an appealing option for teams in need of solid starting pitching. Though he might not be everyone’s ideal pick, Kikuchi is likely to secure a multi-year deal as clubs scramble for reliable arms this offseason.