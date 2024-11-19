Angels Predicted to Sign Top Starting Pitcher in Free Agency on $88 Million Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers wanted Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline but ended up with Jack Flaherty instead.
It worked out for the best because Flaherty took on the role of the team's ace guiding them to a World Series title while representing his hometown team.
However, he is a free agent now and can sign with whoever he'd like to.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicts that Jack Flaherty will remain in Los Angeles but sign with the Angels, not the Dodgers. Rymer forecasts a four-year, $88 million contract for Flaherty this offseason.
More news: 2 Former Angels Join 2025 Hall of Fame Ballot for First Time
"There haven't been many solid rumors concerning Flaherty, but ESPN's Jeff Passan is the one who floated New York and Washington as good fits for him. The player himself, meanwhile, doesn't want to leave Los Angeles if he can help it," Rymer wrote. "If that can be taken to mean the area more broadly, then the Angels fit him just as well as the Dodgers. And between the two, the Halos certainly need him more."
After finishing fourth in the 2019 NL Cy Young voting, Flaherty struggled for a few years before bouncing back this season. He ranked eighth in strikeout-to-walk ratio, with top-10 strikeout and whiff rates. While his average fastball was 93.3 mph, he excelled with his curveball, which had a +12 run value, marking it as one of the best of the year.
Flaherty's comeback wasn't entirely smooth, as back issues interrupted his season, and his postseason performance with the Dodgers was a mixed bag, featuring two strong starts and three rough ones.
However, his overall value shouldn't be hurt too much in free agency, as quality starters are in high demand, and his lack of a qualifying offer gives him an edge. While a nine-figure contract is possible, a deal in the high $80 million range seems more likely for the righty.
The Angels are in need of starting pitching, and despite expectations they might trade away star players and rebuild, the front office in Anaheim is committed to improving the team. As a result, they are expected to be active in the market this winter, looking to strengthen their rotation.
Rymer believes that Flaherty will sign for somewhere around four years and $88 million.