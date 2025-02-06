Angels Predicted to Sign World Series Winning Veteran Pitcher in Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Angels could make a big splash in free agency with spring training right around the corner.
The team has already been busy adding talent to its roster but a World Series-winning pitcher would add leadership and experience the pitching staff is missing.
In the latest round of predictions from Kerry Miller at Bleacher Report, Los Angeles Dodgers free agent reliever Joe Kelly is projected to sign with the crosstown rivals.
"Though he's an oft-injured, 36-year-old wild card who has been worth wins below replacement in each of the past three seasons," Miller wrote. "Kelly does have stretches where he is just unhittable, tallying 13 holds in each of 2023 and 2024. Could be a solid seventh or eighth inning option for a bullpen that still needs work."
Kelly recently completed his 13th MLB season, marking his fifth with the Dodgers. In 2024, he made 35 appearances for the team, recording a 1-1 record with a 4.78 ERA and 35 strikeouts.
However, he did mention in an offseason interview that he doesn't want to play anywhere else next season and would contemplate retirement if the Dodgers don't bring him back.
“I would blame it on the shoulder," Kelly told Bleed Los. "If I had to play anywhere else, I wouldn’t play."
Kelly added: “I am content all around. We have a good relationship. Like I said, once I am healthy, it’s kinda like Clayton’s (Kershaw) deal, there is only one spot we will come back to. It’s either that or you know, if my body doesn’t heel as well as it wants to, then you never know. So we’ll see.”
Kelly’s 2024 season was plagued by shoulder issues, limiting him to just 35 appearances. A right shoulder strain in May put him on the 60-day injured list, forcing him to miss 61 games before returning midseason.
Later in the year, shoulder inflammation sidelined him for an additional 16 games. Though he made four appearances in the final two weeks of the season, Kelly aggravated his shoulder again before the NLDS, ultimately keeping him out of the postseason.
Throughout his 13-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, Dodgers, and Chicago White Sox, Kelly has accumulated 839 innings, a 3.98 ERA, and three World Series titles — two with the Dodgers and one with the Red Sox.