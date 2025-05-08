Angels Predicted to Take Surprise Player in Latest MLB Mock Draft
With Ethan Holliday projected to go first overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Los Angeles Angels will have their choice of the remaining draft pool. A recent mock draft suggests the team could make an unexpected decision.
The consensus top two players in the draft are Holliday and the raw yet promising high school hurler Seth Hernandez, whom many believe should be selected in the top two.
However, since both are coming out of high school and are a few years behind some of the college-experienced players, teams might opt for a more ready-made option — especially the Angels.
MLB.com reporter Jim Callis compiled MLB Pipeline's first 2025 mock draft in anticipation of July's draft. He has the Angels selecting left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle from Tennessee, who ranks 10th on MLB Pipeline's rankings.
"The Angels' first-rounder has been the first player to reach the big leagues in each of the last three Drafts, and whoever they take here will be a favorite to extend that streak. They've been linked mostly to the top trio of college left-handers and Doyle in particular," Callis wrote in his mock.
"He has led NCAA Division I in strikeouts for most of the spring, thanks to a mid-90s explosive fastball, though there are some concerns about his heater-heavy approach and unorthodox delivery. If the Angels opt for a bat, it would be Arquette."
The Angels have a considerable need for pitching, having experienced years of underwhelming starting options and an overall limited staff that has been the team's weak point for some time.
Doyle is projected to have a hard-throwing arm, though his limited pitch mix raises concerns about how many additional ways he will have to secure outs when his fastball is not effective.
For Doyle to generate his upper 90's fastball, he expends considerable effort in his pitches, which has led some scouts to question how he will manage 80-100 pitches as a starter.
Selecting a reliever with the No. 2 overall pick would not provide good value, meaning the Angels must ensure that Doyle can project as a starter, or they might need to consider swapping a hitter for another pitcher.
The Angels must ensure that Doyle's additional development surpasses the considerable potential of a high school prospect like Hernandez, who will require a few more years to reach the majors but could ultimately become a top five pitcher in baseball.
Doyle offers an enticing opportunity, blending confidence with a blazing fastball that excites fans. Decreasing a pitcher's velocity to extend their innings is generally easier than increasing it, indicating that he might transition to a starter role if his growth is nurtured effectively.
