Angels Predicted to Trade Star Outfielder at Deadline in Blockbuster Move
With the Los Angeles Angels making various personnel moves over the last few days, is a potential trade in the works?
With the Houston Astros going on a heater in recent weeks, it's somewhat unlikely that the Halos will contend for an AL West division title. Having said that, the Angels are squarely in the mix for one of the Wild Card spots.
This fact has opened up a discussion as to whether the team will be buyers or sellers at the deadline. Should the Angels opt to cash in on some of their veterans with the hopes of acquiring younger assets, the biggest name on the block likely would be 31-year-old outfielder Taylor Ward.
The Athletic recently released an article in which the publication polled anonymous MLB executives as to who they feel will be dealt before the trade deadline later this month. Ward was specifically mentioned as someone who would draw real interest.
"The Angels insist they’re buyers, but come the deadline, I expect them to not make the same mistakes they’ve made in the past as they should be sellers; if not, a buyer-to-buyer trade involving Ward would still make sense," Jim Bowden writes. "Ward, 31, is hitting .217 with a .292 on-base percentage but has mashed 20 homers and driven in 57 runs. He is under team control through 2026. A trade to the Royals would make a lot of sense."
Ward's has one more year of arbitration before becoming a free agent in 2027.
As shown in the graphic above, most of Ward's underlying analytics are very good. The bat speed and power especially stand out. For a contending team, Ward could comfortably fit towards the heart of most orders as a threat to club homers at any given moment.
From the Angels perspective, the next two weeks could be very telling as to which direction they opt to go. Within that is the fact that Ward's value as a player might never be higher than it currently is. He doesn't fit the timeline with the rest of the team from an age standpoint. As such, it may be prudent to offload him while a possible package could net a very nice return.
