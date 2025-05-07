Angels Promote Pair of Former Major Leaguers After Recent Signings
The Angels didn't wait long moving two recently signed pitchers out of the Arizona Complex League.
Former major leaguers Sean Poppen and Jordan Holloway, who signed minor league deals with the Angels last week, have been promoted to Double-A Rocket City, according to Trash Pandas broadcaster Chris Harris on Twitter/X.
Holloway, 28, was drafted by the Marlins in the 20th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school. In 2017, he underwent Tommy John surgery but recovered fairly quickly. He was clocked throwing 98 mph out of the bullpen in his first major league spring training camp in 2019.
By the time he made his major league debut in 2020, Holloway was a top-20 prospect in the Miami organization, according to MLB Pipeline.
Over parts of three seasons in the majors (2020-22), Holloway went 2-3 with a 3.92 ERA in 15 games (four starts). He walked 28 batters and struck out 38 in 39 innings while allowing only 28 hits.
Injuries limited Holloway's time on a major league mound with the Marlins.
In 2021, he suffered a groin injury and was limited to 49.1 innings between the majors and the minors. In 2022, he spent two months on the injured list at Triple-A Jacksonville, then returned to the majors in July only to suffer a season-ending elbow injury.
In 2024, Holloway signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners. He walked 48 batters and allowed 37 hits in 32.1 innings across 35 appearances with Triple-A Tacoma. He signed a minor league contract with the Angels last week.
Poppen, 31, made 63 appearances for the Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, and Arizona Diamondbacks from 2019-22. He's 3-3 with a 5.08 ERA, 67 strikeouts in 67.1 innings
Poppen is two years removed from his most recent major league appearance. In 2022, he made 29 appearances out of the Arizona bullpen and logged a 4.40 ERA across 28.2 innings.
After the season, Poppen was claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres. He spent all of 2023 at Triple-A El Paso, logging a 6.33 ERA in 47 innings.
Poppen became a free agent after the 2023 season and signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners with an invitation to spring training. After being released by the Mariners in April 2024, Poppen had been pitching in Mexico.
The right-hander began the 2025 season in Mexico before signing with the Angels last week. He is one of 35 players from Harvard to appear in a major league game.
