Angels Promote Pitcher for MLB Debut, Reinstate Veteran in Massive Roster Overhaul
The Angels made a sweeping change to their roster Monday, the day teams were allowed to expand their active rosters from 26 to 28.
Mitch Farris, a left-handed pitcher who had spent the entire season with Double-A Rocket City, had his contract selected. His first game with the Angels will mark his major league debut. Scott Kingery also had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake.
In addition, the Angels activated veteran Chris Taylor from the injured list, and optioned second baseman Christian Moore to Salt Lake.
In corresponding 40-man roster moves, outfieler Gustavo Campero and reliever Carson Fulmer were transfered to the 60-day injured list.
Notably, the Angels did not announce a roster move involving left fielder Taylor Ward. That's a strong sign he at least has a chance to avoid going on the injured list following a scary collision Sunday with the left-field wall at Houston's Daikin Park.
Ward suffered a cut near his eye and immediately left the Angels' game against the Astros on a utility cart.
Farris, a 24-year-old left-hander, came to the Angels from the Atlanta Braves in the deal that sent pitcher Davis Daniel to Atlanta.
Farris was 3-8 with a 4.27 ERA in 23 starts for the Trash Pandas this season. He had 55 walks and 142 strikeouts in 116 innings.
In his most recent start on Tuesday, Farris was at his best: 6.2 scoreless innings, 13 strikeouts, and only one walk and five hits allowed (four singles) against the Columbus (Ga.) Clingstones. The Trash Pandas scratched Farris from his scheduled Sunday start.
The Angels need a starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Kansas City, making that the most likely target for his debut.
More to come on this story.