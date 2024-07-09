Angels Prospect Earns Major Award in Dominican Summer League
Back in January, the Angels signed free agent right-handed pitcher Dioris De La Rosa to a minor league contract. The 17-year-old starting pitcher was recognized as this week's Dominican Summer League Pitcher of the Week, his first time receiving the honor.
In his only start last week, de la Rosa tossed six innings while striking out four with no walks, no runs allowed, and earning the victory. In his rookie season in the DSL, De La Rosa has gone undefeated with a record of 3-0, posting an 0.36 ERA with 25 strikeouts and only eight walks across 25 total innings. He has never allowed a home run and has only allowed one earned run.
Overall, de la Rosa has a 25.5 percent strikeout rate and a 8.2 percent walk rate with batters averaging .133 against him. Independent from the support from fielders, he posts a 3.10 FIP.
De la Rosa has found himself in the top of the DSL rankings among several pitching leaderboards this season. His 0.36 ERA ties for the lowest ERA in the league. He boasts a 0.80 WHIP that ranks fifth, a .185 BABIP while his 12 allowed hits and two allowed runs tie for the third lowest in the DSL.
The young pitcher still has a long way to go before he makes his Major League debut. According to MLB.com, he is not ranked among the top 30 Angels prospects (12 of whom are also right-handed pitchers), but that could change soon.
Although de la Rosa will most likely need a few more years in the minor leagues before being called up to the Majors, he has quickly established himself as a standout pitcher in the DSL and a top international arm among the Angels' pitching prospects.