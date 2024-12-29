Angels Prospect Named Sportsperson of the Year by Major Newspaper
Christian Moore doesn't remember everything about his five games in Omaha during the College World Series but he can piece it together thanks to replays.
The infielder can picture specific situations that helped the Tennessee Volunteers win their first national championship in program history.
“We just looked different,” Moore said. “Everything. Stature, swings, takes, pitches. We just looked different. It all makes sense.”
Because of his contributions to history, Moore was named the Knox News Sportsperson of the Year and it's fitting because as he described his team as "different" his individual season could also be described that way.
Moore set a program record with 34 home runs, becoming one of just 11 players in NCAA history to hit at least 34 in a season. He also set the program career record with 61 homers, finishing the year with a .375 average, 75 RBIs, 19 doubles, and two triples while leading off.
But beyond the stats, Moore's presence set the tone. Known for his fiery attitude, he channeled his competitive drive into his play as a junior, pushing himself and his teammates to win at all costs. His mindset had a ripple effect, with those around him responding to his relentless determination.
“We knew that we wanted to win a national championship,” Moore said. “We wanted to figure out how to play with guys. We were so eager and so hungry to do it and we had the right guys come in that wanted to do it as well.”
The second baseman didn't have expectations when he arrived in Knoxville from New York but he knew he was going to be part of something special. He dreamed of brining Tennessee its first championship and he bought into the vision when he committed in 2017.
“For me to win a natty, that is all we worked for,” Moore said. “That is all I ever wanted from the minute I came to campus. I love winning. I just loved winning.”
Not long after winning the title, the Los Angeles Angels selected Moore with the No. 8 pick of the Major League Baseball Draft butt being a first-round pick isn't the only thing he wants to be remembered by in Knoxville.
“Natty champ,” Moore said of his legacy. “Played hard every day. Really just gave his all for Tennessee. Those are the three things I really cared about.”