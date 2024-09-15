Angels Prospect's Mom Reacts to 'Insane' First Hit in MLB
Los Angeles Angels' Eric Wagaman recorded his first career MLB hit during Friday's game against the Houston Astros. The recently-promoted 27-year-old prospect's first hit came as one of few bright spots for the Angels in a 5-3 loss to the Astros.
During the bottom of the fourth inning, Wagaman launched the ball off his bat into right field, giving Wagaman his first career hit, RBI, and double. Wagaman recorded this hit against future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander, adding to the specialness of the moment.
What also made the moment special is Wagaman grew up an Angels fan. Growing up close to Anaheim and Angel Stadium, Wagaman cheered for the Angels throughout his childhood. On Friday, Wagaman finally recorded that first hit in front of many friends and family.
“It was insane,” Wagaman's mom, Julie Wagaman said, via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “I don't know what else to say. I knew it was going to happen. It was a beautiful hit. And there's a guy on base, so he got an RBI double. And off Verlander. I mean, are you kidding me?
"I don’t know what else to say, it was just epic and beautiful, and I knew he could do it," Julie said.
The hit did not necessarily come easy to Wagaman, who started his MLB career 0-of-9 at the plate since debuting on Sep 10. before recording his first hit.
“It's definitely pretty special, especially because of all the family and friends that I have here tonight,” Wagaman said after the game, via Bollinger. “It felt good to get the first one out of the way. I feel like I've taken a couple good swings and they haven't fallen, but it's part of the game.”
Wagaman only joined the Angels recently, after the Angels selected him in the Rule 5 Draft last December. He had previously played in the New York Yankees' organization since he was drafted by the Yankees in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Wagaman played with both Double-A and Triple-A before getting promoted to the majors this season. In 94 games with Double-A Rocket City, Wagaman slashed .260/.335/.460 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. He was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake City, where he then slashed .320/.355/.500 with 32 hits, 15 runs, three home runs, and 14 RBIs in 27 games.