Angels Provide Concerning Injury Update on $42 Million Slugger

Jorge Soler's time in an Angels uniform has been mostly forgettable. In 82 games before he succumbed to a back injury, the 33-year-old veteran was a below-replacement level player.
The Angels were 49-53 when Soler last appeared in a game and 11-12 since. The difference has been negligible since replacing Soler — in the second year of a $42 million contract he signed in February 2024 — with rookies Gustavo Campero and Bryce Teodosio in the outfield.
Technically, Soler is still the Angels' 2025 leader in starts in right field. But that should change soon, with Jo Adell moving back to the position and Teodosio earning more regular playing time in center.
“I wouldn’t say he hasn’t progressed,” interim manager Ray Montgomery said. “Obviously, talking to him, he does feel a little better, but those things can be tricky, especially when you’re dealing with that part of your body.”
Dan Arritt of the Southern California News Group reported that Soler is still undergoing testing on his back.
The Angels acquired Soler from the Atlanta Braves in the trade that sent pitcher Griffin Canning to Atlanta. Soler was miscast as an outfielder with the Braves last season. He primarily was a designated hitter for the Giants and Marlins in 2023 and 2024.
But with Mike Trout serving as the Angels' designated hitter indefinitely, the Angels were forced to use Soler in right field more than he or the team perhaps would have preferred.
"I mean, I haven't played in the outfield for a while for years,” Soler said through interpreter Manny Del Campo, according to MLB.com. “And then coming here and playing it, it's tough.”
Prior to the injury, Soler was slashing .215/.293/.387. He has 12 home runs and 34 RBIs in roughly half a season's worth of work. Those would represent his lowest numbers in a season since 2017, and a far cry from the pace that saw him average 30 home runs in every non-pandemic year from 2019-24.
Soler's contract pays him $13 million in 2026, the final year of the deal.
With one year left on the deal, it would behoove both Soler and the Angels if he could come back and finish the season strong — ideally, in his more natural role as a DH. If he is not in the team's plans for 2026, perhaps Soler could recoup some trade value with a good September showing.
Or, if Trout is able to return to playing the field, Soler might give the Angels some reason to hope he can be their DH in 2026.
