Angels Provide Concerning Injury Update on Nolan Schanuel

Valentina Martinez

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) advances to third base on a single hit by third baseman Luis Rengifo (2) during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel exited Saturday's game with a right knee contusion, the team announced.

Schanuel had to be assisted off the field after fouling a ball of his right knee. He had trouble standing. J.D. Davis replaced Schanuel at the plate.

Schanuel is slashing .253/.333/.391 with two home runs, four doubles, eight RBIs and 10 walks so far this season.

The Angels have two first base options in Triple-A. Ryan Noda is hitting .158 with a .629 OPS, and Niko Kavadas is hitting .233 with a .769 OPS. Kavadas is ranked as the Angels' No. 30 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

Both players are on the 40-man roster.

Davis could also fill in for Schanuel, but that would mean the Angels have less left-handed hitters in the lineup.

If Schanuel is out for an extended period, it would be bad news for an Angels lineup that is already struggling to produce. The 23-year-old made it a priority this spring to improve his bat speed, which has had encouraging results.

“I did a lot of weightlifting, a lot of overload/underload with different bats,” Schanuel said. “I think that helped the most. It kind of helped it fast-twitch muscles in my body and kind of works the hips, works the obliques. I still do it every three days.”

The hope is that Schanuel can avoid a trip to the injured list, especially given the early injuries to other Angels infielders this season.

